Walnut Grill in Collier Township closes its doors, "new concept" coming soon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 10 years, the Walnut Grill in Collier Township closed its doors this week.

On Tuesday, the restaurant on Route 50 officially closed. One of the Walnut Grill's owners told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that the restaurant never rebounded after the COVID-19 pandemic.

So instead, they are going to try something new.

"We want to provide a new, exciting restaurant concept to our guests," Kirk Vogel said.

"This will also have a family aspect," Vogel added. "It will have some fun to it. It will be broken up a little bit into some different entertainment areas. But again, we're still dialing into the details."

The new concept is scheduled to open in the spring, and the owners said they plan to hire about 60 to 70 more people.

On the Walnut Grill's website under the Collier Township location, it says, "Coming soon. A new concept brought to you by the Walnut Grill Restaurant Group."

Current employees at the Bridgeville location were offered jobs at Walnut Grill's other locations in Fox Chapel, Robinson, Washington and Wexford.

