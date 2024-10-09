Pittsburgh-area volunteers and workers respond to Hurricane Milton in Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Volunteers and workers from the Pittsburgh-area branches of the Red Cross and the Salvation Army are in Florida for their second hurricane response effort in just a few weeks.

Instead of coming back home to Pennsylvania after helping in Hurricane Helene's aftermath, they rushed to the path of Hurricane Milton for another brave mission

Heather Martin, deputy director of operations of the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania, didn't hesitate to respond to Aiken, South Carolina, to provide necessities to people rattled by Hurricane Helene.

"That was a very hard-hit area. It was one of the last places we pulled out of because they were the last to receive power back in their area," Martin said.

Then Hurricane Milton happened, and Martin was deployed to the Tampa area. On Wednesday, she spent the day staging for Hurricane Milton's response in Lakeland. She said she's with 30 other people in a safe structure.

"We've loaded about 10 big canteens. ... But we've loaded pallets of water and MREs expecting to go out when it is safe to do so to distribute to the neighborhoods, to the first responders," Martin said.

She said as soon as it's safe outside, they'll be ready to start mass feeding operations and provide a listening ear.

"We feel bad for the people that are experiencing this. This is the second time they're going through this. To keep our operation going, especially back-to-back hurricanes, as you said, it takes donations. It takes a lot of volunteers," Martin said.

Nicole Roschella, communications director for the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, said it has 50 volunteers deployed for the back-to-back hurricanes.

Eighteen of the volunteers are from Southwestern Pennsylvania. Six are assigned to the Milton response and 12 are still helping Helene survivors.

"It feels like we're just in the state of continually responding to major disasters," she said.

"Thankfully, we were already in Florida with a massive operation for Helene. And now some of those people have been able to transition to opening shelters, evacuation shelters for those trying to get out of Milton's way," Roschella said.

Overnight, the Red Cross had 30,000 people staying in its shelters to stay safe from Milton's powerful winds and rain.

The volunteers are spreading hope in the middle of a storm, and they'll provide more relief and supplies in neighborhoods once Milton passes.

"We need the help of everyone to pitch in. Whether you can volunteer, you can give blood,or if you're able to make a financial donation," said Roschella.

More than 100 Red Cross blood drives were canceled due to Hurricane Helene. You can sign up to donate blood at a blood drive in the Pittsburgh area. You can also help by sharing a monetary donation with the Red Cross.

The best way to donate toward the Salvation Army's hurricane relief efforts is by donating online or over the phone at 1-800-725-2769.