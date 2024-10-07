Brother's Brother Foundation assisting residents affected by Hurricane Helene

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Response to Hurricane Helene continues while people pick up the pieces following the devastation.

Brother's Brother Foundation is doing what it can to help.

"When you see what's going on, and how people are suffering, our first response is honestly to see what is to do, and see how we can help," said Ozzy Samad, president of Brother's Brother Foundation.

Two trucks filled with supplies will leave the organization's warehouse. More than 76,000 bottles of water, BOOST nutritional shakes, and hygiene kits are being shipped to residents affected by the hurricane.

"I've been texting back and forth with somebody in the Asheville area, and she's right outside Black Mountain. She tells me the devastation is absolutely unbelievable," Samad explained.

The search for the missing continues as the death toll soars past 200.

One truck from Pittsburgh will travel to Ashville, North Carolina. The other is headed for Macon, Georgia.

Samad said this aid shipment is only the beginning.

"Our response will continue, and we hope we are able to help the people affected in some way."

To help, you can go to the Brother's Brother Foundation website. Select "USA - US Disaster Relief" in the Gift Designation dropdown menu.