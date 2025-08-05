Volunteers needed for Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh's free dental, hearing and vision clinic

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is seeking volunteers to assist with its annual free dental, vision and hearing clinic, scheduled for later this year.

The two-day clinic is scheduled for Oct. 24-25, 2025, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The annual event brings together dentists, clinicians, opticians, ophthalmologists, nurses, imaging technicians and general volunteers to support children and adults who lack access to or cannot afford regular dental, vision and hearing care.

The following volunteers are needed:

Dentists

Hygienists and dental assistants

Dental students and/or faculty

Pharmacists

Nurses and nurse practitioners

Physicians and physician assistants

Lab Techs

Radiology

Optometrists

Ophthalmologists

Audiologists

Dental procedures and treatments provided include dental exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and root canal treatments. Eye exams, glasses, hearing evaluations and hearing aids are also offered free of charge.

General volunteers are also needed to fill other roles to assist with hospitality, check-in and other administrative tasks during the event.

"Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh brings together individuals willing to serve others who are less fortunate. It represents the very soul of the city by demonstrating the compassionate and caring nature of the people here," says Keith Young, Board Member of Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh. "It is absolutely amazing for our volunteers to be able to relieve their patients' pain or allow them to hear better or get eyeglasses to see more clearly. It is a very special feeling for volunteers when they assist someone who needs help in order to positively impact their health."

No clinical experience is required to assist as a general volunteer. Volunteers will participate in a training session before the event and will be provided with meals on the day(s) they serve.

"We are grateful for the army of volunteers who make Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh possible. Thanks to their professional expertise and generous spirit, we are able to provide every patient the attention and care they need and deserve. We are again asking the western Pennsylvania volunteer community to come together and commit to volunteering for the 2025 clinic this fall," said Young.

To learn more and register as a volunteer for the event, click here.