Video shows wild turkey visiting bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh

A wild turkey stopped by the Glen Hazel bald eagle nest on Tuesday morning, and the moment was caught on video.

In a post on Facebook, PixCams shared a four-minute video of the animal perched on a branch feet away from the nest. The wild turkey kept a safe distance from the nest as one of the bald eagles looked on.

A wild turkey stopped by the Glen Hazel bald eagle nest on Feb. 17, 2026. (Photo Credit: PixCams)

After checking out the area for a couple of minutes, the wild turkey flew away around 7:50 a.m. PixCams' Facebook post said a wild turkey visiting the nest is a "new one for us."

After their nest in Hays collapsed in the summer of 2024 during a storm, the eagles rebuilt across the Monongahela River in the city's Glen Hazel neighborhood around April 2025. The pair has been breeding in the area since 2013, with experts saying the location is the perfect spot to raise a family.

"The river is right there, there's abundant fish, and it really is a perfect place to raise young eaglets," Rachel Handel with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania told KDKA in August 2024.

Glen Hazel eagles egg watch

As of Tuesday night, the bald eagle nest in Glen Hazel is on egg watch.

In 2023, the first egg was laid on Feb. 17. One year later, the first egg and only egg was laid on Feb. 20, and there were no eggs in 2025 after the storm knocked down the nest.

Watch the eagle cam

The Glen Hazel eagle camera is up and running, thanks to the hard work from the team at PixCams. A live video feed of the nest can be found here.

If you are looking for more bald eagle videos, there is also a livestream of the pair at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin. It can be found here.