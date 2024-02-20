Pittsburgh's Hays bald eagles lay 1st egg of 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first egg of 2024 was laid at the Hays bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed the news on Tuesday in a release.

Now that there is an egg in the nest, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the adult bald eagle will stay on the nest "constantly," incubating the egg.

"The adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended," Tuesday's news release said.

There's usually a span of two to four days in between laying eggs, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. Last year, the Hays female laid eggs on Feb. 17 and Feb. 20. Both eggs hatched and three eaglets fledged the nest.

The bald eagles have been nesting on the hillside in Hays since 2013.

This year, the Hays bald eagle camera received major upgrades. The webcam is now 24/7 and is a higher definition camera to enhance the viewer experience.

You can keep an eye on the nest 24/7 by watching the live stream on KDKA.com here.