Video shows violent altercation between Pirates fan and game day employee

A game day employee for the Pittsburgh Pirates has been suspended after getting into a fight with a fan at Sunday's game at PNC Park.

Sources tell KDKA it started when the fan and his friend allegedly started harassing a woman who worked at a concession stand. The game day employee intervented, sources said, diverting the two men away from the concession stand employee.

Eventually, their exchange became heated, and the game day employee is seen in a video trying to walk away several times before the fan follows and continues taunting him until punches are thrown.

Bystanders and other employees try to break up the fight, but within moments, the fan is seen spitting on the game day employee, at which time the employee takes off his belt and starts hitting the fan.

The altercation was caught on video by a bystander. The Pirates sent a statement on Monday, saying:

"We are aware of the unfortunate incident that occurred following the conclusion of yesterday's game between a PNC Park gameday employee and a guest. The employee's behavior was entirely unacceptable, and he was immediately suspended. This incident is currently under further investigation."

Part of the investigation does involve the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which also eventually ended up on the scene. Events like this are happening too much for some fans.

"It's a problem," Teri Gregt said. "Nobody should be hurting anybody in these situations. We're all here to have fun, here to have a good time, and I just think we've lost our ability to be kind to one another."

Another fan told KDKA the unruly fan should be prosecuted.

"If the usher says you got to leave, you got to leave," Chris Leavey said. "He should be prosecuted properly instead of getting a slap on the wrist."

The Pirates said in addition to the video, they are also reviewing security footage that shows even more.