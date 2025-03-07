Rep. Chris Deluzio voices concern for veterans amid plan for mass VA layoffs

In a promise made to America's veterans, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will provide support, healthcare, and benefits in return for their service to the country.

However, in addition to recent layoffs, the Trump administration recently confirmed its plans to eliminate tens of thousands of VA employees, many of whom are veterans.

The new U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs says cuts will eliminate waste, but Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Fox Chapel), a Naval veteran, believes veterans will suffer.

"Let's look for places to be more efficient. Absolutely, but this place and VA facilities around the country need our help. They need funding and they need staffing," Rep. Deluzio said.

The VA has already begun laying off employees around the country, including at the John Heinz Veterans Affairs campus in Fox Chapel in Pittsburgh and the VA hospital in Oakland. However, that's only the beginning.

After reports surfaced this week of plans to cut 83,000 Veterans Affairs jobs nationwide, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins set the target at 72,000 and posted a video on X saying the cuts wouldn't impact veteran services.

"We're going to accomplish this without making cuts to healthcare or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries. VA will always fulfill its duties to provide veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors the benefit they have earned. That's a promise," Secretary Collins said.

"He's full of crap. You cannot fire 80,000 people at the VA and not have an impact on claims, benefits, care, and services for veterans. You cannot do it," Deluzio said of Collins' claim.

Deluzio has joined a chorus of federal lawmakers calling the layoffs a betrayal and a promise broken.

"To see firings without any regard for whether someone is doing their job well. Many of these folks are veterans, about a third. It's irresponsible and I think it's a betrayal of the obligation we have to care for our veterans," Rep. Deluzio stated.

In his video, Collins says his staff and Elon Musk's DOGE is conducting a department-wide review of VA, examining employees and outside contracts.

Collins argues that by eliminating redundant positions and studies, the VA can more efficiently deliver services.

"It's extraordinarily difficult for me as a VA leader and your secretary to make these decisions, but the federal government does not exist to employ people. It's to serve people. At the VA, we're committed to serving veterans better than ever before," Collins said.

KDKA-TV also contacted Republican congressman and Iraq War veteran, Guy Reschenthaler, for comment. His office said he was unavailable, and did not respond to a request for a statement.

Deluzio is calling on this administration to hit the brakes.

"These firings should stop. They're doing these across the board without any connection with how these people are delivering services and care," Rep. Deluzio said.

Deluzio and the Democrats say these cuts betray those who have served their country and are pleading with the Trump administration to restore them.