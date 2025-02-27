Some Pittsburgh-area VA employees among those fired

With talks of possible contract cuts and staffing cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, it has caused some confusion. Some staff in the Pittsburgh area have been fired, KDKA-TV confirmed through the VA.

According to lawmakers, 2,400 VA employees were fired, but as to how many in Pittsburgh, that's something that's not out in the public. Federal government sources know some were part of that 2,400, but nothing official has come out.

What this could mean for services is still up in the air as well. According to Pennsylvania Congressman Chris Deluzio, some of the staffers cut nationwide are those working with the mental health hotline, burn pit exposures and medical research. He took to the House floor to express his concerns.

"Remember the federal government is the largest veteran employer in the United States," Deluzio said.

As for what positions locally have been cut, no one has an exact answer. In reaching out to several members of the local delegation, no one had a number.

In a letter to the local VA, Deluzio is asking it to list what positions have been cut and how service will be impacted.

Several reports say 875 contracts through the VA face the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, chopping block. Those range from cancer care to the ability of assessing toxic exposure. Right now, the VA has stopped those cuts. Members of both parties are alarmed at even the potential.

"It's a betrayal to attack veterans' care. You do not send young Americans off to fight wars and then come back to this country and betray them and attack the VA," Deluzio said.

In a statement, the VA says a small number of probationary staff were dismissed this month. They could not discuss anything in deeper detail but said it has had no negative impacts on mission-critical services.