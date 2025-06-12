Watch CBS News
Variety of Pittsburgh gives out 4,000th communication device to kids with disabilities

Variety of Pittsburgh gave out its 4,000th communication device to kids with disabilities on Wednesday. The special ceremony in Berwick, near Wilkes-Barre, featured kids showing off the adaptive bikes they also got from Variety.

The My Voice program helps children across Pennsylvania who are nonverbal or have challenges speaking use a special iPad that speaks for them.

Three-year-old Griffin from Bloomsburg got his communication device from Variety at the special event. One of his siblings, Nolan, previously received a My Voice device in 2023, and his mom Devin said it changed his life. 

"We want to communicate and learn more about Griffin, hear his thoughts and understand his needs," she said. "We truly feel the sooner we give him this opportunity, that more doors will open for him, and we can bring him into our world even more. We cannot think of a better gift than giving Griffin the voice we know he has. Griffin is made for very big things in this world, and this device is the first step on that journey."

If you know someone who could use a communication device or an adaptive bike or stroller from Variety, go to Variety of Pittsburgh's website to apply. Variety says the maximum income requirement is higher than many people think, and many people qualify who do not qualify for other benefits.

