Workers' compensation insurance mishap sidelines Vandergrift's 2 fire departments

Vandergrift's two fire departments have stopped service due to a lapse in workers' compensation insurance.

Pennsylvania law mandates workers' compensation insurance for volunteer firefighters, and according to a statement from Mayor Lenny Collini, borough officials noticed a lapse in coverage on Friday, and the problem was not fixed over the weekend. The mayor did not explain how the lapse happened.

Residents are worried as neighboring departments like the Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department in Armstrong County are now answering calls.

"My concerns are for the safety of the people," Vandergrift resident Chrissi Troilo said. "And not just us up here. I guess it's both fire departments. This whole town, sometimes the response times have to be immediate."

A Westmoreland County 911 supervisor told KDKA on Monday that there is a plan in place for fire coverage. Vandergrift's mayor says the matter is being addressed with urgency, and coverage is expected to be fully restored this week.

"I would just say everybody is very concerned," Troilo said. "What do we need to do to fix it?"