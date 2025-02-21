Judge grants preliminary approval for U.S. Steel class action settlement for people who live near Braddock's Edgar Thomson plant

An Allegheny County judge has given preliminary approval to a class action settlement from U.S. Steel for people who live near the Edgar Thomson Steel Works plant in Braddock.

A class action settlement was filed in 2022 that alleged that the Edgar Thomson plant had created a nuisance for people who live nearby and said the the air was polluted and contaminated because of the facility.

The settlement, which calls for $1.5 million being made available for anyone who lives with approximately one mile of the facility from November 2020 on, has now been agreed to and has been approved by the court.

A map provided by Liddle Sheets law firm shows the area of the Mon Valley where people who live near U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works plant are eligible to file a claim for payment in a class action lawsuit settlement. Liddle Sheets P.C.

People who live within that one mile area around the facility can make a claim for a payment, object to the settlement, opt out of the settlement, or choose to do nothing.

Anyone wishing to make a claim for payment must do so before March 31 and people wishing to opt out or object must do so by March 17.

Forms to make a claim for payment can be found online.

As part of the settlement, U.S. Steel is denying all legal claims and have agreed to spend $4.6 million on what are being called "environmental improvement measures."