Bald eagles in U.S. Steel nest lay 3rd egg

There are now three eggs in the bald eagle nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant.

PixCams, which runs the livestream of the eagle nest, said Stella laid the pair's third egg of the season at 5:03 p.m. on Wednesday. While it's dad Irvin's sixth season at the nest, Stella is a newcomer this year, replacing Claire.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says bald eagles can lay anywhere between one to four eggs, but two is the most common number. The eagles will incubate the eggs for 35 days. Females typically do most of the incubation, but the Audubon Society says sometimes the males will pitch in.

Last year, Irvin and Claire laid two eggs but only one eaglet hatched. It was named Lucky because it was lucky eagle No. 7 for the nest.

Usually Pittsburgh birdwatchers also have their eyes on the Hays eagle nest, which has been featured on a webcam since 2014. But it doesn't look like there will be any eggs from the Hays eagles this year after a storm knocked down their nest. While PixCams said the female was seen with a new male, they haven't rebuilt their nest in the tree where the camera is placed.