Love birds: New eagle couple lays first egg in U.S. Steel nest

On this Valentine's Day, there's big drama at a beloved Pittsburgh-area bald eagle nest. It's a love triangle that has wildlife webcam viewers beside themselves.

Bald eagles have been nesting at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant for six years, four of which have been livestreamed. Irvin and Claire, named after the steel plants, were a much-loved couple. They set up house and had kids. Then, one day another woman showed up and ousted Claire.

"Because there are so many bald eagles now in the area, we had a new female come in and took over the nest and challenged Claire," said U.S. Steel Irvin Works plant manager Don German.

The new female named Stella has clearly gained Irvin's affections because as of Thursday, they now have a little one together.

There have been no clear pictures of that egg yet, but it's there. KDKA-TV was told it's purposefully buried deep in the nest and should hatch in a little over a month.

"Stella gave Claire the boot?" KDKA-TV's Barry Pintar asked German. "Are people happy about that? Not happy about that? I know it's the buzz."

"Not happy," German said, adding, "Now I know it's nature, right? We're just the watchers and the viewers that are out there, but it's amazing what this camera has done for the community. We had over 3 million people come to our camera."

There is likely more to see. Eagle couples lay one to three eggs, typically mid-February through March. So more from this new couple could be coming. It's actually quite amazing, according to conservationists, that the eagle population is growing at the steel plant, a testament to cleanup works of years past.

"For our eagles to choose U.S. Steel just goes to show you all the hard work the men and women have done from an environmental standpoint because the Game Commission says you need pristine air and pristine water for eagles to habitat," German said.

Clearly, Stella likes it and seems to be sticking around.

If you want to spot the eagles, U.S. Steel says the best place to go is next to the Glassport police station.