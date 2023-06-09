Urban Redevelopment Authority approves option agreement to sell Hunt Armory

Penguins one step closer to purchasing Hunt Armory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sale of the Hunt Armory in Shadyside is one step closer to fruition.

On Thursday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted to enter into an option agreement with the Penguins.

The final sale still needs to be approved.

The Penguins are trying to buy the facility for $2 million.

They built the ice rink inside the facility for the Penguins Foundation.

That organization offers hockey to local kids.