Urban Redevelopment Authority approves option agreement to sell Hunt Armory

By Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp

Penguins one step closer to purchasing Hunt Armory
Penguins one step closer to purchasing Hunt Armory 00:20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sale of the Hunt Armory in Shadyside is one step closer to fruition. 

On Thursday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted to enter into an option agreement with the Penguins. 

The final sale still needs to be approved. 

The Penguins are trying to buy the facility for $2 million. 

They built the ice rink inside the facility for the Penguins Foundation. 

That organization offers hockey to local kids. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 5:21 AM

