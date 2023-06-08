Watch CBS News
Local News

Urban Redevelopment Authority to vote on the sale of the Hunt Armory

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

URA to vote on sale of Hunt Armory
URA to vote on sale of Hunt Armory 00:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh will meet to vote on the sale of the Hunt Armory in Shadyside. 

The Penguins are looking to purchase the facility for $2 million. 

The team built the ice rink inside the building for the Pens Foundation. 

They offer programs for local children as well as diversity programs for people living in the city. 

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. this afternoon. 

First published on June 8, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.