Urban Redevelopment Authority to vote on the sale of the Hunt Armory

URA to vote on sale of Hunt Armory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh will meet to vote on the sale of the Hunt Armory in Shadyside.

The Penguins are looking to purchase the facility for $2 million.

The team built the ice rink inside the building for the Pens Foundation.

They offer programs for local children as well as diversity programs for people living in the city.

The meeting is set for 2 p.m. this afternoon.