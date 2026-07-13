See updating drive times for Parkway East closure detours

Tens of thousands of drivers are in for a rocky Monday morning commute now that part of the Parkway East is closed. PennDOT is encouraging people to use a website that provides real-time updates on how traffic is flowing on the detour routes.

The webpage will give travel times for the primary routes around the city of Pittsburgh, and it will show real-time incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds and message board displays.

PennDOT says it will post real-time travel information on message signs, and the agency will use cameras in the area to help monitor traffic conditions.

A 25-day closure of Interstate 376 began on Friday. The closure is expected to last through Aug. 3 so crews can replace the Commercial Street Bridge, though PennDOT says the timeline could change.

"This project puts Pennsylvania on the map for innovative, accelerated construction. While the closure is short-term, the benefits will last for generations," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said in a press release. "We encourage all travelers to use 511PA for real-time updates and detour times so they can move through the area efficiently."

Significant delays are expected, and PennDOT is asking drivers to consider reducing traffic by either carpooling or using public transit. People are also asked to consider working from home if they have the ability.

While a 25-day closure may seem inconvenient, conventional construction methods would have required about four years of work. PennDOT says this one-and-done closure is preferable to years of squeezing parkway traffic to one side and enduring continuous lane closures and restrictions.