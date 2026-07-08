PennDOT recommending remote work for Pittsburgh employees during upcoming Parkway East closure

As the full closure of the Parkway East is rapidly approaching for the upcoming replacement of the Commercial Street Bridge, PennDOT is recommending remote work for people in the Pittsburgh area who have the ability to do so.

Starting Friday night at 9 p.m., the Parkway East is going to be closed for 25 days between the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange and the Squirrel Hill interchange as crews will demolish and replace the existing Commercial Street Bridge with a new, 22 million pound structure.

The project is expected to have a massive impact on traffic and commuters coming and going from the city of Pittsburgh throughout the expected 25-day closure.

With heavy traffic and delays expected, PennDOT is asking people to use remote work options if they are able to.

"If your employer offers teleworking or flexible schedules, take advantage of these options to reduce traffic demand," PennDOT said in an advisory about the upcoming closure.

PennDOT is urging remote work for people in the Pittsburgh area who have the ability to do so when the Parkway East is closed for 25 days so that crews can demolish and replace the Commercial Street Bridge outside of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. KDKA Drone Team

A spokesperson for PNC, whose corporate headquarters are based along Fifth Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh, said in a statement that the company is "encouraging flexible work options, including remote work and adjusted schedules where appropriate, to support employees and continue serving customers."

UPMC's corporate offices are located along Grant Street in the U.S. Steel Tower in Downtown Pittsburgh and a spokesperson for the healthcare provider could not clarify whether employees with remote work capabilities will be afforded the opportunities to do so.

In a statement, the UPMC spokesperson said that "while the Parkway East closure will impact travel in parts of Allegheny County—particularly the eastern portion—UPMC facilities remain open and fully operational to serve patients and the community."

A spokesperson for Highmark Health, whose corporate headquarters are located along Fifth Avenue near Downtown Pittsburgh's Cultural District, said in a statement that the company does not have any plans "to modify our on-site expectations for hybrid or on-site team members due to the closure."

While it's no secret that congestion will be heavy when the Parkway East shuts down, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is encouraging Pittsburghers to utilize public transit and believes the agency can be a solution.