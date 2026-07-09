Maps show 376 closure detours for Parkway East project

The Parkway East is set to close from the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to the Edgewood/Swissvale exit for more than 20 days for the Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.

Starting on Friday at 9 p.m, the bridge's $95 million replacement project will force a 25-day closure, bringing with it traffic headaches and delays. Drivers will be detoured to nearby roads and interstates for the closure, as PennDOT crews slide the 11,000-ton bridge into place. Officials said 100,000 vehicles travel on that specific part of the Parkway East every day.

Maps detailing the detour routes can be found below.

Parkway East detour maps

A map shows the detour routes for the Parkeay East's closure during the Commercial Street Bridge project. (Photo Credit: PennDOT)

A map shows the detour routes for the Parkeay East's closure during the Commercial Street Bridge project. (Photo Credit: PennDOT)

What detours can I take?

According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the interstate detour westbound:

From westbound (inbound) Interstate 376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) exit toward PA 8 North

Merge onto Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Continue straight onto Route 8 (Penn Avenue)

Turn left onto Fifth Avenue; after going through Oakland, take the ramp to the left for westbound I-376

Merge onto the Boulevard of the Allies and stay in the right lane to merge onto westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge

And continue straight to merge onto westbound (inbound) I-376

According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the interstate detour eastbound:

From eastbound (outbound) Interstate 376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) exit

Merge onto Forbes Avenue

Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue

Turn right onto Fifth Avenue

Turn right onto Route 8 (Penn Avenue)

Bar right to continue on Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)

Take the ramp to 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville

At the split, bear left to eastbound 376/22 toward Monroeville

And merge onto eastbound (outbound) I-376

According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the local detour westbound:

From westbound (inbound) Interstate 376, take the Edgewood/Swisvale (Exit 77) exit

At the end of the ramp, turn left onto South Braddock Avenue

Continue onto the Rankin Bridge

Turn right onto Route 837 (River Road)

Continue onto Route 837 (8th Avenue)

Turn right onto the Homestead Grays Bridge

Continue onto Browns Hill Road

Continue straight onto Beechwood Boulevard

Follow signs for westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

And take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh

According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the local detour eastbound:

From eastbound (outbound) Interstate 376, take the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) exit, continuing straight onto Beechwood Boulevard toward Homestead

Continue straight onto Browns Hill Road

Continue onto the Homestead Grays Bridge

Turn left onto Route 837 (8th Avenue)

Continue straight on Route 837 (River Road)

Turn left onto the Rankin Bridge

Continue onto South Braddock Avenue

And bear right to merge onto eastbound I-376 toward Monroeville

PennDOT also provided a map of the turn-by-turn directions.