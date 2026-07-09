Maps show 376 closure detours for Parkway East project
The Parkway East is set to close from the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to the Edgewood/Swissvale exit for more than 20 days for the Commercial Street Bridge replacement project.
Starting on Friday at 9 p.m, the bridge's $95 million replacement project will force a 25-day closure, bringing with it traffic headaches and delays. Drivers will be detoured to nearby roads and interstates for the closure, as PennDOT crews slide the 11,000-ton bridge into place. Officials said 100,000 vehicles travel on that specific part of the Parkway East every day.
Maps detailing the detour routes can be found below.
Parkway East detour maps
What detours can I take?
According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the interstate detour westbound:
- From westbound (inbound) Interstate 376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) exit toward PA 8 North
- Merge onto Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)
- Continue straight onto Route 8 (Penn Avenue)
- Turn left onto Fifth Avenue; after going through Oakland, take the ramp to the left for westbound I-376
- Merge onto the Boulevard of the Allies and stay in the right lane to merge onto westbound I-376 toward Downtown/Fort Pitt Bridge
- And continue straight to merge onto westbound (inbound) I-376
According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the interstate detour eastbound:
- From eastbound (outbound) Interstate 376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) exit
- Merge onto Forbes Avenue
- Turn left onto South Bellefield Avenue
- Turn right onto Fifth Avenue
- Turn right onto Route 8 (Penn Avenue)
- Bar right to continue on Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- At the split, bear left to eastbound 376/22 toward Monroeville
- And merge onto eastbound (outbound) I-376
According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the local detour westbound:
- From westbound (inbound) Interstate 376, take the Edgewood/Swisvale (Exit 77) exit
- At the end of the ramp, turn left onto South Braddock Avenue
- Continue onto the Rankin Bridge
- Turn right onto Route 837 (River Road)
- Continue onto Route 837 (8th Avenue)
- Turn right onto the Homestead Grays Bridge
- Continue onto Browns Hill Road
- Continue straight onto Beechwood Boulevard
- Follow signs for westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
- And take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
According to PennDOT, here are the turn-by-turn directions for the local detour eastbound:
- From eastbound (outbound) Interstate 376, take the Squirrel Hill/Homestead (Exit 74) exit, continuing straight onto Beechwood Boulevard toward Homestead
- Continue straight onto Browns Hill Road
- Continue onto the Homestead Grays Bridge
- Turn left onto Route 837 (8th Avenue)
- Continue straight on Route 837 (River Road)
- Turn left onto the Rankin Bridge
- Continue onto South Braddock Avenue
- And bear right to merge onto eastbound I-376 toward Monroeville
PennDOT also provided a map of the turn-by-turn directions.