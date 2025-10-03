Leaders tout progress revitalizing Downtown Pittsburgh before 2026 NFL Draft

Leaders gave an update Friday on the efforts to revitalize Downtown Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"It's hard to believe that one year ago we stood here and made a promise that our administration was going to step up for the city of Pittsburgh," said Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

Last year, leaders pledged to invest more than $600 million into the heart of the city, decreasing the number of encampments and crime while increasing housing, just in time for the city to be on football's biggest stage.

"It will of course attract visitors from across the region, across the commonwealth and across this country in 202 days. Point State Park, Arts Landing and First and Market, they are all under construction," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Leaders are also investing in making Downtown safer, including sports teams. The Pirates and Steelers infused $1 million each into public safety and homelessness.

"The Rooneys step up when there's a community in need and the Steelers are proud to partner here by funding extra police patrol and support the homeless," said David Morehouse, the Steelers' executive vice president for strategy.

"Although we call this side of the river home, Downtown Pittsburgh plays a crucial role for us and for all of our friends here on the North Shore. For many visitors, Downtown is the gateway to our neighborhood," said Pirates president Travis Williams.

City leaders say this is only the beginning of the Downtown revitalization plan. There's still more to go.

"The impacts of these investments we know are just now being felt. Let me give you just one more example: thanks to the Steelers and Pirates, each daytime and evening shift Downtown will now have two police officers," said Shapiro.

It's a team effort to give this city a brighter future.

"Thank you all for your continued partnership and focus in making Downtown the best place it can be," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.