University of Pittsburgh celebrates return of Festival of the Egg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It was all about Easter on Sunday at the University of Pittsburgh.

Members of the school and the nearby community helped bring back the annual 'Festival of the Egg' after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

KDKA's Chris DeRose 'hopped' into Alumni Hall to find out more about this family-friendly event.

Event coordinator, Larry Kozlowski, was on hand to describe the importance of the festival.

"The festival brings together all those nationalities which are the crown jewel in the crown of the University of Pittsburgh. Bringing together their customs, how they celebrate spring, how they make eggs, how they weave palms, how they do henna painting, all those things that are so near and dear to our hearts, but when we do these [activities], the ancestors live again," Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski showed the intricate work he was doing while painting, describing how hot wax and paint form the basis of the egg.

KDKA

"All those designs have certain meanings. We're looking at the teardrop design, and that's believed to be the teardrop of the blessed mother. As she saw her son be crucified, she was crying, and her teardrops fell on plain white eggs, and then, as she looked down while a miracle happened, just as we celebrate Easter, he rose from the dead, her tears of sorrow became tears of joy."

"We're happy in the wisdom of the university that they've invited us to come back to share this rich treasure trove of customs and foods and just celebrating and having some good, old-fashioned fun," Kozlowski said.

