Two teenage boys shot and killed within 24 hours in neighboring Beaver Co. communities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two teenagers were killed over the weekend during separate shootings in two different Beaver County communities.

The Ambridge and Aliquippa communities both have been gripped by gun violence with two teenage boys dead and friends and families in mourning.

On Sunday evening, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed around 7 p.m. along Church Street in Ambridge.

KDKA

There were two suspects in the shooting and a source tells KDKA that one of them was taken into custody after a SWAT team was called to an apartment along nearby Olive Lane.

There's no word on the whereabouts of the other suspect or if there was a motive in this killing.

Less than 24 hours earlier, 15-year-old Dahvea Sparrow was shot and killed at a house party in Aliquippa.

Mayor Dwan B. Walker

Sparrow's family and the Aliquippa mayor are now asking the community for help in solving this case and are remembering Dahvea as a bright young man.

"I loved Dahvea like he was my son," said Dahvea's aunt, Genetha Short. "And I know he didn't deserve this."

"This was a great kid," said Mayor Dwan Walker. "He was one of these kids that lit up a room. He was one of these kids whose life was ahead of him. This dude could have been the mayor, he could have been anything."

His family tells KDKA that he had a long life ahead of him, was heading into his sophomore year at Aliquippa High School, and that he loved football and boxing.

Police are asking for the public's help in solving these cases. Anyone with information is asked to call one of the following:

Pennsylvania State Police - 724-773-7400

Aliquippa Police - 724-375-6682

Ambridge Police - 724-266-5977

Beaver County Crime Solvers - 724-774-2000

Callers can remain anonymous.