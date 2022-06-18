Two people injured in overnight shooting in Mount Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and a woman are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot in the early morning hours of Saturday.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 1 a.m., they were made aware of a woman in distress in Ormsby Park.

Once they arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for their wounds.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

