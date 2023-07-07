Watch CBS News
Two Pa. senators introduce bill to legalize marijuana

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced a bill that would legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth. 

The bipartisan bill would legalize it for Pennsylvanians 21 and older. 

Also in the bill is a plan to ban the marketing of the products to children as well as creating workplace requirements. 

The bill would also expunge non-violent marijuana convictions for medical marijuana patients. 

Lawmakers introduced the bill last session but it did not get anywhere. 

