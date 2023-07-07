Two Pa. senators introduce bill to legalize marijuana
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced a bill that would legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth.
The bipartisan bill would legalize it for Pennsylvanians 21 and older.
Also in the bill is a plan to ban the marketing of the products to children as well as creating workplace requirements.
The bill would also expunge non-violent marijuana convictions for medical marijuana patients.
Lawmakers introduced the bill last session but it did not get anywhere.
