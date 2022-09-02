Two emus on the loose in Washington County

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus.

You read that correctly.

Stevie & Nicks - two missing emus in Washington County. Aram Asarian/Instagram

Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill has said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing.

He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent Road.

Asarian said they are not dangerous and both are hand-fed.

If you happen about Stevie or Nicks, give police a call.

