Watch CBS News
Local News

Two emus on the loose in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus. 

You read that correctly. 

missingemus.jpg
Stevie & Nicks - two missing emus in Washington County. Aram Asarian/Instagram

Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill has said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing. 

He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent Road. 

Asarian said they are not dangerous and both are hand-fed. 

If you happen about Stevie or Nicks, give police a call. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 2, 2022 / 10:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.