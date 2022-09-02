Two emus on the loose in Washington County
SCENERY HILL, Pa. (KDKA) - If you're in Washington County this weekend, be on the lookout for...emus.
You read that correctly.
Aram Asarian, a man in Scenery Hill has said his two emus, Stevie and Nicks, got loose and are now missing.
He tells KDKA they are 4-and-a-half feet tall and went missing from Crescent Road.
Asarian said they are not dangerous and both are hand-fed.
If you happen about Stevie or Nicks, give police a call.
