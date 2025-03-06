Watch CBS News
Allegheny County District Attorney's Office announces closure of McKeesport bar weeks after deadly shooting

By Patrick Damp

Tube City Cafe to close permanently
The Allegheny County District Attorney, Stephen Zappala, announced on Thursday the closure of a McKeesport bar where a deadly shooting took place last month

The Tube City Cafe on 5th Avenue in McKeesport, in consultation with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office's Nuisance Bar Task Force, McKeesport Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Enforcement agency, made the decision to close the bar, saying it was in the best interest of the community. 

The bar's license will be sold at a later date. 

In the past two years, police have been called to the bar multiple times for firearm violations, aggravated assault, narcotics investigations, and earlier this month, a homicide. 

"I'm appreciative that we were able to reach an agreement that puts the safety of people and first responders in McKeesport first," said Zappala. "Thankfully, the Nuisance Bar Task Force and our law enforcement partners remain diligent in protecting our community from these dangers." 

Back on February 26, a man was shot and killed inside the Tube City Cafe, and when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. 

Just a day later, Allegheny County Police detectives were able to identify the suspect as 39-year-old Floyd Noell and he was taken into custody and charged with homicide and firearms violations. 

