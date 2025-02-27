Man arrested, charged with homicide in connection with deadly McKeesport bar shooting

A man has been arrested and is facing homicide charges in connection with a deadly bar shooting that happened in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police detectives were called to assist after a man was shot at the Tube City Cafe along Fifth Avenue on Wednesday just before Noon.

Police said they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Darnell Ross, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to UPMC McKeesport Hospital, where he died.

Court paperwork shows that investigators used surveillance video from inside and outside the bar to learn that an argument took place between Ross and 39-year-old Floyd Noell, who police identified as a suspect in the shooting.

A man was killed in a shooting at a bar along Fifth Avenue in McKeesport. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Damian Catanza

Police say Noell confronted Ross and the two fought before shooting Ross two times.

Surveillance video showed a black SUV leaving the bar after the shooting. A sergeant with the McKeesport Police Department later spotted the vehicle in question and took the driver into custody.

A witness who earlier picked Noell out of a photo array and said he was the person they saw shoot Ross in the bar told police he person in the surveillance video.

Noell is facing homicide and firearms charges in connection with the deadly shooting. He has yet to be arraigned by a judge and a preliminary hearing date has not been set.