Man fatally shot inside McKeesport bar

A man was fatally shot inside a bar in McKeesport on Wednesday morning, police said.

Allegheny County police said they were called to help in McKeesport after a shooting at the Tube City Cafe on Fifth Avenue shortly before noon.

(Photo: KDKA)

First responders said they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

Detectives said preliminary information suggests the suspect went inside the bar, started to argue with the victim then shot him.

Allegheny County's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.