Truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturns on Ohio interstate, killing dozens of the pigs

A truck hauling more than 150 pigs overturned on an Ohio interstate highway ramp Tuesday, seriously injuring the driver and killing dozens of the animals, state troopers said.

Authorities corralled the pigs that got loose onto Interstate 70, but roughly half were killed in the crash or injured and had to be euthanized, according to the State Highway Patrol.

The crash closed the ramp just northwest of Dayton for more than eight hours. The crash happened in Montgomery County, according to the Lima News.

The animals were being transported from Rossburg, Ohio, to Louisville, Kentucky, the newspaper reported.

