What time is trick or treat in the Pittsburgh area?

Halloween is here, and trick-or-treaters dressed as ghouls, goblins and everything in between will hit the streets of western Pennsylvania in search of candy.

Here's what time trick or treat is in the city of Pittsburgh, as well as a handful of other communities.

Trick or treat time in Pittsburgh 2025

The city of Pittsburgh will hold trick or treat on Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

City officials encourage trick-or-treaters to keep themselves visible by wearing bright or reflective costumes or carrying a flashlight or glow stick. Drivers are urged to use extra caution, slow down, avoid distractions and watch out for trick-or-treaters crossing the street, officials say.

Trick or treat times near me

Most communities are holding trick or treat on Friday from 6-8 p.m., but check before you head out. Also note there are a few communities that have changed their trick or treat dates because of the weather, so it wouldn't hurt to look again before you get the kids dressed up.

Below in alphabetical order are the trick or treat times of some of the biggest communities around western Pennsylvania.

Aliquippa —Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Baldwin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beaver — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Bethel Park — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Butler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

Cranberry — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Derry Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Freeport — Saturday, Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.

Greensburg — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hempfield Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Indiana — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McCandless Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McKeesport — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroeville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moon Township — Thursday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Lebanon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Murrysville — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Castle — Saturday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

North Huntingdon — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Robinson Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ross Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shaler Township — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Washington — Friday, Oct. 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

West Mifflin — Friday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.