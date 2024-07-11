State asks for plan to address issue of trees at Highland Park Reservoir

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some trees at the Highland Park Reservoir could be cut down, according to the Department of Environmental Protection, due to posing a risk to the structural integrity of the dam.

According to the City of Pittsburgh, the reservoir is considered to be a dam, which belongs to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. A letter in May to the PWSA by the DEP raises concerns that woody vegetation by the dam could create the potential for new problems that could impact the structure of the dam.

In a statement to KDKA, a spokesperson for the DEP said: "One of the most fundamental dam safety standards of practice is that dam embankments must not be vegetated by trees of other woody vegetation that can weaken the dam. Removal of trees and woody vegetation greater than six inches in diameter from the dam embankment must be approved by DEP's Division of Dam Safety. Given the conditions at the Highland No. 2 Reservoir, DEP has requested a plan from PWSA on how it intends to address the issue of trees. While DEP awaits such a plan, it continues to engage with PWSA and the City of Pittsburgh on potential options and no path forward has been determined at this time. Additionally, DEP is aware of no imminent plan to remove trees."

"The reason I come to the park is the trees," said Kimberly Faught, a Lawrenceville resident who visits the park often.

"I feel like it's just fresh air out here," said Pittsburgher Donte Hudson.

Faught said she's been going to the park with her dogs for 30 years and has never noticed the trees causing any problems to the dam.

"The trees help clean the air and they provide shade. It's really nice, especially after this heatwave, we just had the trees keep some of the shade that we need to cool down," Faught said. "The nature needs them. The birds need them to nest."

According to the DEP, some trees could cause structural problems, especially if one were to fall over due to strong winds, which could potentially cause lower crest elevation, impact the width or create seepage.

The DEP is requesting a plan from the PWSA on how it intends to address the issue.

"If the dam is at risk, I don't know how much damage would happen if the trees are still growing, but if it's underneath, structural damage because of the roots are breaking through, I understand that you have to cut the trees but how many trees do you got to cut down for for you to fix the dam?" Hudson said.

"I feel bad for the trees. I think they look so pretty," said Jasleana Cruse, who visits the park with her family. "They look so peaceful. It would just look like grass (without them)."

KDKA-TV reached out to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy who said they're working with the Commonwealth and the DEP on permitting issues related to the Highland Park Reservoir.

"No final decisions regarding any type of tree removal have been made and it has been communicated to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy that the Mayor and the City are firmly committed to minimizing, if not completely preventing tree removals," A Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy spokesperson said.

According to the mayor's office, so far, no decisions have been made to removing the trees:

"We wrote a letter to Governor Shapiro and the DEP indicating the City does not approve the removal of the trees. The City is very aware of the importance of the trees and the passion residents have about the trees surrounding Highland Park Reservoir. So, the City is working with both DEP and PWSA to explore alternatives to removing the trees. No decisions have been made."