Pittsburgh travelers navigate long lines, airport under construction for Thanksgiving travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Those departing from Pittsburgh International Airport are being met with construction cones and signs.

'"We come from Monroeville. There was a little bit of traffic before the Squirrel Hill Tunnels, and after a little bit of stop and go," said Christine Nicassio.

Many of Tuesday's travelers were prepared for the detours in place because of the construction of a new terminal at the airport that should be completed by 2025.

Bob Kerlik, the airport's spokesperson, believes it'll improve the travel experience.

"We are building a new landside terminal here at the airport that's going to have a brand-new security checkpoint, that's going to be much larger. We won't have two checkpoints like we do now, and we'll have a much quicker and faster travel experience."

However, once you get into the airport, everything should run smoothly. But still, give yourself a lot of time to go through security.

Nationwide, the Transportation Security Administration is projected to screen 30 million travelers.

At Pittsburgh International Airport between Tuesday and next Monday, at least 234,000 people are expected to pass through the terminals.

Some of them are leaving behind the wet and cold weather, like Nicassio, who is headed to Las Vegas.

"I'm excited to go to warmer sunny weather," she said.

Experts say if you have TSA precheck, you can pass through security quicker. They also recommend you download your airline's app in case there are changes or delays.