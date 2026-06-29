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Pittsburgh area bracing for heat wave with multiple days of high temperatures in the 90s

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay,
Trey Fulbright
Trey Fulbright
Trey Fulbright is the newest meteorologist on the KDKA First Alert Weather Team. In addition to seeing his forecasts on air, he also does weather and climate reporting. Trey comes to KDKA from Des Moines, IA, where he was a meteorologist and storm chaser at KCCI, which was his first full-time position. Trey graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science in meteorology in 2022. Trey earned his Master of Science in Geosciences from The Graduate School at Mississippi State University in August 2025.
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Trey Fulbright

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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The Pittsburgh area is bracing for a heat wave over the next several days with high temperatures expected at or near 90 degrees for multiple days in a row. 

Temperatures throughout the area are expected to peak in the upper 80s to low 90s with the hottest daytime temperatures of the week of Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will reach 93 to 94 degrees for most locations, including Pittsburgh, with heat index temperatures in the upper 90s, near 100 degrees.

As the region is bracing for extreme heat, KDKA's team of meteorologists has issued multiple First Alert Weather Days.

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The Pittsburgh area is bracing for a heat wave with multiple days in a row where high temperatures are forecasted to be 90 degrees or higher. KDKA Weather Center

Ahead of the impending heat wave hitting the Pittsburgh area, Allegheny County officials have activated a Code Red Heat Advisory for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

The City of Pittsburgh's Parks and Recreation department said that five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will serve as cooling centers this week.

The centers will open daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will allow people a place where they can go to stay cool and safe during the heat wave. For a list of additional cooling centers around the city, click here.

In parts of eastern Ohio, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory that is in effect from 12 p.m. on Monday through 8 p.m. on Thursday. 

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the National Weather Service said in its advisory. 

The National Weather Service says that you can take precaution and be prepared by drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.

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