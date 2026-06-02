Trailer for Pittsburgh-filmed "How to Rob a Bank" released

The trailer for the Pittsburgh-filmed action movie "How to Rob a Bank" is out, teasing a high-stakes Robin Hood-esque bank heist from a star-studded crew.

Starring names like Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly, the movie follows a group of criminals who go viral for robbing banks while wearing animal masks. It's directed by David Leitch, who is behind movies like "Fall Guy," "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2."

"A crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer," the description reads. "Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet."

Shots from Pittsburgh can be seen in the trailer, including a police chase down Smithfield Street. The movie was shot last summer across the area, including at the SSB Bank along Perry Highway in McCandless.

While filming in the Steel City, Nicholas Hoult went to a Steelers preseason game, threw out the first pitch at a Pirates game with Anna Sawai and dined at Alla Famiglia with castmates. He was also reportedly spotted at Kennywood with Pete Davidson.

It's the latest production to film in the Pittsburgh area. The trailer for the "Hershey" biopic dropped in April and "Mayor of Kingstown" is currently back in the area for its fifth and final season.

"How to Rob a Bank" is in theaters on Sept. 4.