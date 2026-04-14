Trailer released for "Hershey" biopic filmed around Pittsburgh area

The trailer is out for the Pittsburgh-filmed "Hershey" biopic.

Starring Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as Catherine "Kitty" Hershey, the movie filmed across the Pittsburgh area last summer, transporting communities like the South Side and Ligonier back in time to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The trailer dropped on Tuesday, giving a preview of Hershey's rags-to-riches story as he builds his chocolate empire. The movie will be released in theaters on Thanksgiving.

According to IMDb, "Hershey" is the origin story of Milton and Kitty Hershey, "who, when confronted by tragedy, determine to leave their amassed chocolate fortune in the hands of children."

Hershey said the movie was shot across more than a dozen locations in Pennsylvania, using over 70 sets to recreate the time period. Over 1,500 background actors from around the state also helped build the world.

And it took a lot of outfits to bring the movie to life. Daddario wore 54 custom-designed costumes to showcase Kitty's fashion across the decades, and the movie features nearly 300 principal costumes and over 2,000 background costumes.

"We were thrilled to have HERSHEY film across the Pittsburgh region, creating hundreds of cast and crew jobs and supporting local businesses," the Pittsburgh Film Office said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "It was exciting to see parts of the region like South Side, Downtown, Ligonier, Butler County, and Fayette County have the clock turned back to the late 1800s and early 1900s!"