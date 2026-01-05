"Mayor of Kingstown" returning to Pittsburgh for 5th and final season

"Mayor of Kingstown" is coming back to Pittsburgh to film a fifth and final season.

Paramount+ on Monday announced plans to renew "Mayor of Kingstown" for a final eight-episode season. The drama, which stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner and Emmy winner Edie Falco, centers around the McLusky family in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan.

Season 4 wrapped up on Dec. 28, boasting a 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The newest season showed Renner's character Mike McLusky confronting a gang war and contending with a headstrong new warden, played by Falco.

"Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither," Paramount+ says.

Paramount+ didn't release any details about the fifth season's storyline or a timeline for its release, but in a Facebook post, the Pittsburgh Film Office said production would be returning to the region soon. The film office said that the fourth season brought over $95 million to the Pittsburgh area.

"Season 5 is expected to continue local economic prosperity!" the film office wrote.

"Mayor of Kingstown" has filmed several seasons around western Pennsylvania, using communities like Millvale and McKeesport and locations like the 16th Street Bridge and the Western Penitentiary. When the show returns for production, the Pittsburgh Film Office usually puts out a call for extras.