Tractor-trailer slams into toll booth on Beaver Valley Expressway

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A truck driver and his service dog were injured when a tractor-trailer truck crashed into a toll booth in Beaver County on Thursday night.

The Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened at the Chippewa interchange toll booth on the Beaver Valley Expressway just before 7 p.m.

A tractor-trailer slammed into the Chippewa interchange of the Beaver Valley Expressway on Thursday evening. Chippewa Township Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook

The roadway was shut down while Turnpike workers and State Police troopers assessed the damage and investigated the crash.

The toll booth at the interchange and the truck both had heavy damage and a large fuel spill was cleaned up by crews at the scene.

The fire department said the driver of the truck and his service dog were taken to a Beaver medical center with non-life threatening injuries to the driver.