Today's rain chances in the Pittsburgh area will peak this evening

Rain and a little bit of snow will work their way through the Pittsburgh area today.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope

Aware: For the month so far we are 1.01" behind the 'average' rainfall pace for the month

The cause of the rain will be a warm front. Ahead and north of the front, there will be a chance for snow mixed in with rain. South and behind the front will see rain showers. The farther south you are, the higher your rain total will be. The farther to the north you are, the higher the chance of seeing snow. At this point, the snow chance is going to be low today, with the best chance for snow coming north of I-80 on Wednesday morning.

As of right now, Wednesday's snow isn't expected to have too big an impact on area drivers. I would caution that Wednesday overnight snow along and north of I-80 could be a little heavier than model data is showing, potentially putting snow on roads for a little bit of time. I do put the snow chance highest just north of I-80, so hopefully that will limit any impact on the major national road that is I-80.

Both Mary Ours and Ray Petelin are in today and will have the latest on the forecast overnight, so if traveling through there tonight, make sure to tune in.

Your forecast for today will see highs hitting the low 40s with temperatures already near 40 degrees at noon.

Winds will be light and out of the southwest today, changing to the west overnight behind the frontal passage.

Looking ahead, the daytime of Wednesday will be dry with our next rain chance coming on Thursday evening. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s. I have Thursday highs also in the upper 40s. Heading into the weekend, highs will be in the 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Light Up Night is also on Saturday and it looks like the weather will be nice for the big event. There is a rain chance on Friday with the highest chance coming to people who live south of I-70.

Some data shows Pittsburgh dry on Friday but I think the likelihood is that the City sees some rain.

