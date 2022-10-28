Steelers' T.J. Watt injury update: 'We'll have to see' about playing Sunday vs. Eagles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend the Steelers head to a place they haven't won since the 1960s and will go up against the league's only remaining undefeated team.

While that feels daunting for a team that is 2-5 and still trying to define the kind of team they are and the type of season they want to have, they could be in for a tremendous shot of hope.

"I don't know, maybe, we'll have to see," TJ Watt said after participating in practice on Friday. "I feel very encouraged about where I'm at now."

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year may return for this Sunday's game, after being hurt in the Steelers' season opener against the Bengals.

For a defense that has given up 20 or fewer points in four of its seven games, adding one of the best pass rushers in the game can only mean good things as the Steelers head to Philadelphia.

The Steelers and Eagles kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday and you can watch the game right here on KDKA.