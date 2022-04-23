Game-used T.J. Watt gear heads to Canton

CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) - T.J. Watt is heading to the hall of fame!

Sort of.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the man who tied the NFL's single-season sack record will soon have some gear on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Some T.J. Watt gear from @steelers will soon be on display at the HOF. In what game do you think he wore this? Tell us what you think 👇 pic.twitter.com/a50P3IkgrJ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 23, 2022

This past season, Watt tied Michael Strahan's single-season record set in 2001 of 22.5 sacks.

The big difference is Watt did it in one less game than Strahan as Watt missed two games with an injury.

"It's all about tradition here and to be able to put your footprint in as part of the tradition here is special," Watt said on the Steelers' website after being named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Once again named an all-pro, Watt started 15 games in 2021, made 48 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, and obviously, 22.5 sacks.

The historic season will be commemorated at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.