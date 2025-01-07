Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival will be shorter and in a new location this year

Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival getting new dates and new location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival is returning for its 66th year, but it'll look a little different this summer.

Organizers confirmed that because of several revitalization projects Downtown, this year's arts festival will happen with a four-day format at a new and temporary location still to be announced.

While the 10-day Three Rivers Arts Festival has been a Steel City summer staple, it recently moved from Point State Park to the Cultural District, expanding to the Rachel Carson Bridge in 2024.

And there's one more move in the future: the Cultural Trust says one of the Downtown revitalization projects in the works this summer is a four-acre outdoor civic space that will serve as the festival's new long-term location. As part of a $600 million investment, the city is planning a $30 million project to turn parking lots and open space in the Cultural District into an outdoor destination with room for festivals, a family play area, a green space and public art.

While the placement of the festival is changing this year, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says it will still feature "a familiar high-quality lineup of performing and visual art attractions, including the fine art and fine craft Artist Market—a cornerstone of the iconic free Festival."

The Cultural Trust is accepting applications for the artist market now through Jan. 31. An update on the location is expected early this year, the website says.

The festival is scheduled for June 5-8, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says.