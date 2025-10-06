Three people shot by Pittsburgh-area police officers in just over 48-hour period

Three separate police shootings are under investigation after law enforcement officers fired shots at people in three different Pittsburgh-area counties in just over 48 hours.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers are investigating all three police shooting incidents that happened in the city of Pittsburgh, in McDonald Borough, Washington County, and in Grant Township, Indiana County.

Three police shootings happened in the Pittsburgh area in a period of just over 48 hours. Datawrapper, using Pittsburgh Police and Pennsylvania State Police reports

One of the people who was shot by police have died. The other two people were injured and taken to the hospital.

Pittsburgh Police officer and suspect injured in exchange of gunfire

The first police shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon along Wilner Drive in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Police said Stanley West, 38, was wanted on homicide charges following a deadly shooting that happened at a motel in Robinson Township when officers tracked him to the East Hills.

An officer and suspect were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood while detectives were investigating a fatal shooting at a motel in Robinson Township. KDKA

When officers approached West's vehicle, he's accused of opening fire, hitting a Pittsburgh Police detective in the leg. Detectives returned fire, hitting West multiple times.

West was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An update on his status hasn't been provided.

The officer who was hit with the gunfire was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Because Allegheny County Police officers were involved in the shooting alongside Pittsburgh Police officers, the Pennsylvania State Police are leading an independent investigation.

Man shot by police officer outside of McDonald Borough bar

On Friday night, the second police shooting within the last several days happened along East Lincoln Avenue in McDonald Borough.

An officer with the McDonald Borough Police Department shot a person on Oct. 3, 2025, officials in Washington County said. KDKA

Dispatchers said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Michael's Tavern and the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital.

A witness said they heard one gunshot and saw first responders tending to a person lying on the ground.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Washington barracks are investigating the incident.

Man killed in exchange of gunfire with State Police troopers after opening fire with a shotgun

The third incident unfolded around 5 p.m. on Sunday evening along Dixonville Road in Grant Township.

State Police troopers said they were responding to an assault call when a man opened fire on them with a shotgun from the roof of a home.

A man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania State Police troopers after allegedly opening fire on troopers with a shotgun from the roof of a home. KDKA

Troopers said they returned fire, shooting and killing the man, who has yet to be identified.

The Major Case Team from the Troop A with the Pennsylvania State Police is now investigating the deadly police shooting.

The Troopers involved in the deadly shooting have been placed on administrative duty in accordance with Pennsylvania State Police policy.