New details emerge surrounding McDonald Borough police shooting

New details have emerged surrounding a police shooting that happened in McDonald Borough on Friday night.

Late Friday night, authorities said that one person had been shot by a McDonald Borough Police officer in front of Michael's Tavern along East Lincoln Avenue.

That person, now identified through court documents as Jeremy Washington, was shot and taken to the hospital.

Court paperwork shows that officers were called to the area just after 9 p.m. on Friday for a man who was possibly armed with a gun and threatening another person.

Police said that McDonald Police Chief Timothy Motte responded to the call and approached the man, later identified as Washington, who aimed his gun at Chief Motte.

An officer with the McDonald Borough Police Department shot a person on Oct. 3, 2025, officials in Washington County said. Photo credit: KDKA

Motte fired one shot at Washington, hitting him in the arm. Washington was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Washington is facing aggravated assault charges in connection with the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers out of the Washington barracks are investigating the portion of the incident involving Chief Motte firing his weapon.

Michael's Tavern speaks out regarding the police shooting

Over the weekend, Michael's Tavern posted on social media about the police shooting that happened outside of the bar and restaurant to address what they called rumor about their establishment.

"This incident was in no way connected to our establishment," the business said.

The business said that no one who was involved in the police shooting were patrons at the bar and restaurant at any time previously or before the shooting happened.

"This is an active investigation with law enforcement authorities and we are cooperating with them fully," the business said.

Michael's Tavern said they can't publicly comment anymore other than saying it wasn't affiliated with the incident in any way.