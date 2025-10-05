Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating "serious police incident" in Indiana County

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what they are calling a "serious police incident" in Indiana County.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that state police are investigating the incident in the area of Marion Center.

"There is no active threat to the community at this time. Details will be released as appropriate," Trooper Greenfield wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Garrett Behanna

