McDonald Borough police officer shoots person

An officer with the McDonald Borough Police Department shot a person on Oct. 3, 2025, officials in Washington County said. Photo credit: KDKA

The police shooting happened on East Lincoln Avenue around 9:30 p.m. in front of Michael's Tavern, according to county 911. The person shot was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. There were no indications that any officers were injured.

A witness said they heard one gunshot and saw first responders tending to a person lying on the ground

Multiple police departments responded to the scene on Friday. Pennsylvania State Police troopers from the Washington barracks are investigating. No other information was immediately available on Friday night.