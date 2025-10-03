Officer and suspect injured in exchange of gunfire in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood, sources say

An officer and suspect were injured after exchanging gunfire in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood on Friday, sources say.

The shooting scene is unfolding on Wilner Street, and investigators believe the suspect in that shooting is connected to a double shooting at a motel in Robinson Township earlier in the day.

Sources say the suspect shot the officer in the leg, and the officer returned fire. The suspect was taken into custody. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

According to sources, the suspect in the police shooting is believed to be wanted in connection with a shooting that happened at the Pittsburgh Motel on Stuebenville Pike earlier on Friday. Sources say one person was killed and another was injured there.

Pittsburgh Motel on Stuebenville Pike (Photo: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed that police are responding to a "shooting incident" on Wilner Drive in the East Hills but didn't provide any more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.