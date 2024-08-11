Three people hurt in motorcycle crash in North Versailles on Saturday night

Three hurt in motorcycle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - A woman was seriously injured after two motorcyclists hit an SUV in North Versailles on Saturday night.

The woman and a man were riding their motorcycles, exiting a business, and appeared to have hit a Kia SUV.

While the man did not have any serious injuries, the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV only had minor injuries.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway (Route 30) North Versailles around 9 p.m., and both motorcycles and the SUV were damaged. The driver's side door of the SUV was damaged and the airbags were deployed.

Meanwhile, the motorcycles sustained heavy damage.

The crash briefly shut down that part of Route 30, between Park Avenue and Broad Street.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.