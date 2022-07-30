Thousands of fans expected in Latrobe for Steelers open practice

LATROBE (KDKA) - Steeler Nation is in Latrobe today as the team wraps up its first week of training camp.

To finish up the first week, plenty of fans will be in attendance.

Latrobe is expected to see nearly triple the number of fans who attended the first public practice.

There are expected to be about 15,000 people at Steelers training camp today.

That shows you just how deep Steeler Nation is.

We're only a few days into camp but on the days fans have been able to attend, those fans have not been disappointed.

They've been amazed at how good rookie receiver George Pickens has looked going up for catches, and obviously, there's a close watch on first-round pick Kenny Pickett's place on the quarterback depth chart.

If you haven't been to a Steelers training camp practice before and today will be the first time, there are a few things to keep in mind!

St. Vincent's campus opens to fans at noon, practice begins at 1:55 p.m., and while practice is free, fans do need a ticket to enter. Those can be found on Ticketmaster.

Training camp has always been a great experience for the fans and it's a homecoming of sorts since the Steelers have not been in Latrobe since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Fans will be able to get their gear signed, younger fans can take part in football drills and other activities for the fan experience.

