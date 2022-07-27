Steelers set to hold first public practice at Saint Vincent College since 2019

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Today's the day. The campus of Saint Vincent College in Latrobe will be full of Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans.

It will be the first time training camp is being held on campus since 2019 -- and the fanbase is ready!

It's a day Steelers fans look forward to all offseason long.

The first day of training camp was yesterday, but fans weren't allowed to attend until today.

Saint Vincent's campus will open up to fans at Noon, with practice itself starting at 1:55 p.m.

Practice is free to attend, but you do need to have a ticket to be allowed to enter.

Outside of training camp itself, another huge impact will come to the local businesses in the area.

WELCOME BACK: Thousands of fans are expected to bring a fortune to the region. https://t.co/IRvdNIHHow — KDKA (@KDKA) July 27, 2022

The last two years have been tough for business owners when the Steelers didn't visit Latrobe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the small businesses say they make the majority of their profits when training camp rolls in.

The final practice of camp will be held on Thursday, August 18.

For a comprehensive guide of all things you need to know before heading to training camp, click here for the KDKA Steelers 2022 Training Camp Fan Guide.