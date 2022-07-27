Steelers 2022 Training Camp Fan Guide
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are back at Saint Vincent College for training camp. Here's a guide to help you with all you need to know before heading to Latrobe.
After spending two years away from Latrobe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steelers have returned to Saint Vincent College for their annual training camp ahead of the season.
If you're planning on heading out to Latrobe to attend training camp, here's a guide of things to help you out.
Schedule
The team will hold open practices throughout July and August.
Practices will be held on the following dates:
- July 27-30
- August 1-6
- August 8-11
- August 15-18
All practices will begin at 1:55 p.m. except for on August 5, when the team's 'Friday Night Lights' practice will begin at 7 p.m.
Fans will be able to enter training camp starting at 12 p.m.
The Steelers encourage all fans to arrive early.
Tickets
Tickets will be required to gain entry to training camp. There is no cost, but fans must have digital tickets, which can be obtained through Ticketmaster. Tickets will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here for more information.
Parking lots will open to fans beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Autographs
There is no certainty that fans will be able to get autographs from players, but it's common for players to sign autographs after practice. It's recommended to arrive early to find seating closer to the field or along the walkways to and from practice.
Food
There will be a number of food trucks available to fans throughout training camp.
Parking
Parking at Saint Vincent College is free. Entrance to the parking lot is located at the intersection of Saint Vincent Drive and Brouwers Road.
Merchandise
The Steelers will have an official pro shop on site at training camp, where the latest gear and merchandise can be purchased.
Prohibited Items
Several items are prohibited from being taken into training camp, including:
- Firearms
- Alcohol
- Video cameras or professional cameras
- Noisemakers
- Smoking
For a full list of prohibited items, click here.
